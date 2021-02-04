Delhi

Delhi police to probe ‘international conspiracy’, mentions Greta Thunberg in FIR

The Delhi police cyber cell have registered an FIR to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

He said that they have registered an FIR into the matter after 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared a "toolkit" on Twitter but deleted it later. Ms. Thunberg's name is mentioned in the FIR, but apparently not as an accused. More clarity on this issue is awaited from the Delhi police.

Soon after the news of the FIR came out, Ms. Thunberg on Thursday tweeted: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest”

 

The officer said that based on the content of the toolkit, a FIR under IPC section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

