Farm laws: Haryana Congress MLAs stage march to Governor House

We demand special Assembly session to discuss the issue of the farmers, says Hooda

The Haryana Congress MLAs, led by leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday staged a march to the Governor House here, demanding the repeal of the three Central farm laws.

The legislators, who marched from the MLA hostel, were stopped by the police near the Governor House. They accused the Governor of not giving them an appointment despite repeated requests.

Mr. Hooda said he had been constantly seeking an appointment as both the ruling and the Opposition have their own importance in democracy. “It is the constitutional right of the Opposition to convey the voice of the people to the Governor and it is the duty of the Governor to listen to the Opposition. But we are not being given any time,” he said.

“We are demanding the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly so that the situation in the State and the issue of the farmers can be discussed.”

Mr. Hooda said the Congress will bring a Bill to amend the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in the next Assembly session so that farmers can get guaranteed minimum support price.

“Also, a no-confidence motion against the the BJP-JJP coalition government will be moved. The situation has become such that due to the opposition from the people, the Chief Minister, Ministers and the MLAs backing the government are avoiding going to their constituencies,” he said.

Asked about Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala, who recently resigned as MLA, Mr. Hooda said Mr. Chautala instead of resigning should have voted against the government. “Why did he not resign when farmers were being cornered in Kandela during the INLD government in 2000. This no-confidence motion will reveal the truth of those who are merely playing political games under the guise of the peasant movement and running indirect alliances with the government,” said Mr. Hooda.