Farmers’ protest | Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being ‘repositioned’: Delhi Police

Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agri laws are being “repositioned”, a senior police officer said on February 4.
Also read: Farmers’ protest | No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained freed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha
The statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav asserted that the security arrangements at the border will remain the same.
“Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Security arrangement at the border remains the same,” he said.
Also read: Police use barbed wire, spikes, trenches to cut off protest sites
Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at Ghazipur border, days after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional appeal had galvanised farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the Delhi-U.P. border.
Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi’s borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.
They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath