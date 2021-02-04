Farmers’ protest | Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being ‘repositioned’: Delhi Police

Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agri laws are being “repositioned”, a senior police officer said on February 4.

Also read: Farmers’ protest | No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained freed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav asserted that the security arrangements at the border will remain the same.

“Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Security arrangement at the border remains the same,” he said.

Also read: Police use barbed wire, spikes, trenches to cut off protest sites

Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at Ghazipur border, days after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional appeal had galvanised farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the Delhi-U.P. border.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi’s borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.