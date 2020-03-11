Delhi Police thanks residents for peaceful Holi

Delhi Police on Wednesday thanked the city’s residents for cooperating with them to ensure a peaceful Holi and said they handled almost half the calls this year as compared to 2019.
“There was strong and visible presence of Delhi Police on Holi on the streets of Delhi. It was celebrated much more peacefully as compared to last year,” the police said on its Twitter handle.
“The calls to PCR drastically reduced to 8,667 as it was 18,798 last year. Delhi Police appreciates the cooperation of residents of Delhi for peaceful Holi,” the police added in the tweet.
Over 600 challans were issued for drunken driving in the national capital on Holi. A total of 647 challans were issued for drunken driving, 181 for triple riding, 1,192 for not wearing helmets and 156 for dangerous driving on Tuesday, they said.
