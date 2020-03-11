Delhi

Delhi Police thanks residents for peaceful Holi

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava distributes sweets during an inspection of police deployment in view of Holi festival in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava distributes sweets during an inspection of police deployment in view of Holi festival in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The calls to PCR drastically reduced to 8,667 from 18,798 last year, the police said in a tweet.

Delhi Police on Wednesday thanked the city’s residents for cooperating with them to ensure a peaceful Holi and said they handled almost half the calls this year as compared to 2019.

“There was strong and visible presence of Delhi Police on Holi on the streets of Delhi. It was celebrated much more peacefully as compared to last year,” the police said on its Twitter handle.

“The calls to PCR drastically reduced to 8,667 as it was 18,798 last year. Delhi Police appreciates the cooperation of residents of Delhi for peaceful Holi,” the police added in the tweet.

Also Read
Strict vigil: A biker takes a breathalyser test in Dadar on Tuesday afternoon.

Holi: over 4,600 held for traffic offences

 

Over 600 challans were issued for drunken driving in the national capital on Holi. A total of 647 challans were issued for drunken driving, 181 for triple riding, 1,192 for not wearing helmets and 156 for dangerous driving on Tuesday, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 1:21:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-police-thanks-residents-for-peaceful-holi/article31038608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY