Holi: over 4,600 held for traffic offences

Holi celebrations on Tuesday were subdued due to the novel coronavirus threat, but the police and CCTV cameras caught over 4,600 traffic offenders.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said 1,285 motorists were caught for speeding, 286 for riding triple-seat, 2,656 for riding without helmets, and 336 were nabbed for drunk driving.

In all, 4,612 people were held for traffic offences in between Monday night and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

“Those who were caught for drunk driving have had their licences seized. They will be produced in court on Wednesday for further action,” Mr. Pandey said.

An official said several thousand CCTV cameras set up along roads and at traffic junctions played a key role in enforcing discipline on the ground. The CCTVs were particularly handy in nabbing speeding motorists as well as two-wheeler riders without helmets, he said.

Topping the list

The highest number of drunk driving cases were in DN Nagar in Andheri at 36, while Chembur came second with 27. Malad topped the list for those caught riding without helmets at 252, while Worli at 26 saw the maximum people caught for riding triple-seat.