Vizag youngsters ring in Holi with a riot of colour

Residents thronged Beach Road in large numbers to celebrate Holi, paying little heed to the coronavirus scare that has gripped other parts of the country.

Youngsters caked in several layers of colour ran on the beach, spraying one another with their water guns. Young couples took selfies while families lounged on the beach as their children mingled with other kids on the beach and kept the celebrations going well past noon.

Any doubts of a large turnout on the beach due to the coronavirus scare were quelled by 9 a.m. as youths slowly began to turn up at the beach.

The celebrations, which began on a slow note, quickly gained pace as large crowds gathered all along the beach starting from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction. Rushikonda and Tenneti Park also saw large gatherings.

Last-minute sales

Several stalls made brisk business on Tuesday morning as youths turned up to buy colours, water bombs and water guns.

Many youngsters who ran out of colours in the middle of their celebrations also made a quick detour to the stalls lined up along Beach Road.

Not content with dousing each other in colour, many youths hurled eggs and tomatoes at each other. “Just rubbing colour in others’ faces won’t do. You have to break an egg on their head and also hurl a tomato if you have one as it is difficult to get it off,” said Sidharth, an engineering student living in Lawson’s Bay Colony.

The revelry complete, youngsters took a dip in the sea at RK Beach to wash off the colours before heading home. Lifeguards had their hands full ensuring that nobody ventured too far into the water.

“I have come here with my family like I do every year. There is no better spot than Beach Road to celebrate Holi. My children love coming here and playing with other kids,” said N. Yeshwanth, a bank employee from the city.

Many families organised parties at home, inviting friends and relatives.

“It is an annual ritual for us to celebrate with our cousins and friends. After playing Holi, we go for a long drive and have lunch together at a restaurant,” said P. Anitha, a resident of Visalakshi Nagar.

Playing it safe

Several hotels chose not to hold the traditional Holi rain dance programme at their establishments. Several apartments too decided not to organise Holi celebrations in view of the COVID-19 scare. “Though our city has not reported any confirmed case of coronavirus, it is better to avoid public gatherings as the number of suspected cases are increasing each passing day,” said K Harika, an IT employee from the city.