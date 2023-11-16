HamberMenu
Delhi govt refers Bamnoli land acquisition report to CBI, ED

The report was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Chief Minister gave the go ahead

November 16, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Delhi government has referred to the CBI and the ED its Vigilance Minister's report alleging "prima facie complicity" of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, government sources claimed on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that "mudslinging" was being done by people with "vested interests" against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption.

The 670-page report of Vigilance Minister Atishi was earlier submitted to Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office. It has demanded Kumar's suspension and claimed that the scale of "undue benefits" in the matter was more than ₹897 crore.

The report was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Chief Minister gave the go ahead, the sources said.

Compensation for 19-acre land in South West Delhi's Bamnoli village for NHAI's Dwarka expressway was raised from ₹41 crore to ₹353 crore but the report claimed that the "scale of undue benefits" in the deal was more than ₹897 crore.

The Vigilance Minister's report was an outcome of an inquiry into a complaint that alleged that the Chief Secretary's son was employed by a person who was a relative of benefited landowners in Bamnoli.

