Bamnoli land acquisition | CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on chief secretary to L-G

November 15, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent to Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena the Vigilance Minister's report alleging "prima facie complicity" of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, government sources said on November 15.

The report, which was submitted to Mr. Kejriwal by Vigilance Minister Atishi on November 14, has recommended Mr. Kumar's removal from the post for alleged corruption in the acquisition of 19 acres of land in South West Delhi's Bamnoli village.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Vigilance Minister to send the report to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate as well, sources said.

The compensation for land acquisition was raised from ₹41 crore to ₹353 crore but the report has claimed that the "scale of undue benefits" in the deal was over ₹897 crore.

Chief Secretary Kumar has denied any wrongdoing in the matter and termed the allegations against him as "mudslinging" by people with vested interests against whom vigilance action was taken in corruption cases.

The Vigilance Minister's report was an outcome of an inquiry into a complaint that alleged that the Chief Secretary's son was employed by a person who was relative of benefited landowners in Bamnoli.