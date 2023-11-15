‘Land scam’: Atishi seeks removal of Chief Secy., Divisional Commissioner 

November 15, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Vigilance Minister Atishi, in a preliminary report submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has recommended the immediate removal of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar so that they do not influence the probe into an alleged land scam, a ruling Aam Aadmi Party source said on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary did not respond to calls and messages for comment.

He had earlier called the action against him a “vendetta”, saying it was he who had recommended action against the officer who allegedly approved the deal.

The Divisional Commissioner accused Ms. Atishi of “colluding with wrongdoers”.

“The facts, which are a matter of record, were well explained to the media in yesterday’s press conference,” he added.

The case pertains to the acquisition of a 19-acre land parcel, which was acquired in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli village by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway project.

The land deal allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the business associate of the Chief Secretary’s son.

CM’s orders

Last week, CM Kejriwal had asked the Vigilance Minister to launch an investigation into the land deal. Ms. Atishi had said in an official communication that the Vigilance Department has already examined the issue and the role of then District Magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar, but the role of the Chief Secretary is yet to be examined.

The report said there exited a “clear nexus” among the Chief Secretary, his son, and the landowner, who got “windfall gains” to the tune of hundreds of crores as the price of the land parcel was increased from around ₹41 crore to ₹897.1 crore.

The source said the preliminary report mentioned that the Divisional Commissioner withheld from Ms. Atishi the relevant files related to the case on two different occasions.

It said the Divisional Commissioner did not initiate suo motu action against the “exorbitant” award until the NHAI flagged the issue and that he had conducted an “unauthorised” press conference, all of which need a thorough investigation, the source added.

The Divisional Commissioner held a press conference on Monday and defended the Chief Secretary, terming the allegations against him as “baseless” and prompted by “dirty politics”.

‘Seize relevant files’

Ms. Atishi said disciplinary action should be initiated against both officers, the source said.

She said all files related to the matter be seized from both officers to prevent any tampering or destruction of evidence.

“In the course of this inquiry, it has been discovered that the Chief Secretary’s son is also the founder or director in a web of companies, many of which have been awarded contracts by government agencies, including in Delhi. There could be further cases of collusion and undue benefits in these contracts,” the source said about the report.

‘Send report to CBI’

The Minister has recommended that the report be sent to the CBI to provide the agency with “a complete view” of the facts discovered and expand the scope of the existing inquiry, the source said.

The report said the Directorate of Vigilance probe did not examine how the landowners purchased the land in Bamnoli village at only 7% of the circle rate in 2015, despite all facts being available on record.

“There is a likelihood that the remaining 93% payment may have been done in cash. Therefore, it appears that it is not only a case of corruption but might involve money laundering as well, making it a case fit for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate,” the source said, citing the preliminary report.