Delhi excise scam case | CBI seeks five-day custody of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

February 27, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI on February 27 produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court and sought five-day custody.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M.K. Nagpal and was sought his custodial interrogation.

“Arrested Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia claimed he had no role in excise case, but the probe shows he personally took decisions,” the CBI said in the court, adding that his custody is required for effective interrogation in the excise case.

Mr. Sisodia’s counsel opposed the CBI’s application seeking his custody and told the court that there is no evidence against him.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

AAP holds protests in several States

Meanwhile, the AAP held protests in several States against Mr. Sisodia’s arrest. While the Jammu and Kashmir police foiled an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to take out a protest march in Srinagar, a number of AAP workers were detained while they were on their way to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai.

AAP leaders and workers staged a protest against the BJP in Chandigarh and charged that its government was misusing Central agencies to target its political rivals.

The CPI(M) also condemned the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing the government of using Central agencies to target the Opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Traffic affected near ITO, CBI headquarters

Traffic was affected near the ITO intersection in New Delhi as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed for vehicular movement in view of a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Delhi Police informed the commuters about it through its official Twitter handle.

“Traffic will remain affected on DDU Marg in the carriageway from Minto Road towards ITO and vice-versa due to special traffic arrangements. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch,” it tweeted.