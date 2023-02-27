HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Manish Sisodia’s arrest

A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch — DDU Marg — in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.

February 27, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Manish Sisodia. File

Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Security on Monday morning (February 27) was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party has called for a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch — DDU Marg — in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located. Traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a “black day” and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Manish Sisodia. “In Delhi, we will stage a protest at BJP's national office at 12 noon,” he said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Mr. Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an Opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s then Health Minister, in June last year. Both Ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success.

Police on Sunday had detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / politics (general) / politics / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.