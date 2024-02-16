GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly

Claiming that the Delhi excise policy case was false, he alleged the BJP wanted to topple the AAP government.

February 16, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which the House will discuss on Saturday.

Seeking the vote of confidence in the Assembly, he said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them ₹25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled." Claiming that the Delhi excise policy case was false, he alleged the BJP wanted to topple the AAP government.

A Delhi court has asked Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

The ED had moved the court after Mr. Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

