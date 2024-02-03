Kejriwal skips fifth summons in excise policy case

February 03, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as the summons issued by the probe agency was “illegal”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said AAP must move the court and get the notice issued to Mr. Kejriwal quashed if it believes the summons to be “illegal”.

The CM has skipped all five summonses issued by the probe agency so far. The AAP chief was first summoned on November 2, last year. However, he did not appear for questioning and wrote to the agency, describing the summons as “unsustainable in law” and “motivated”. He skipped the ED summons for the second time on December 21, 2023, saying he had to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab. Then he skipped the summons on January 3 and again on January 18.

The case against Mr. Kejriwal is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation, alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the excise policy (2021-22), which was subsequently withdrawn.

Two senior AAP leaders — former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh — are already in judicial custody in connection with the case.

War of words

“Mr. Kejriwal did not appear before the ED today as the summons are illegal. We will comply with lawful summons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim is to topple the Delhi government and arrest Mr. Kejriwal. We will not let this happen,” the AAP said in a statement.

Taking on the ruling party, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Kejriwal is not appearing before the ED for questioning because he knows that corruption has been done. He is trying to evade the probe agency.”

She said a sitting CM is expected to adhere to the law. “Earlier, AAP leaders used to say that any person holding a post should first resign and then face investigation. Here is a sitting Chief Minister who is not joining an investigation, let alone resigning from his post”, she added.