COVID-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, has been administered plasma therapy, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) source said on Saturday.
“He was administered plasma therapy last night and he does not have fever now. But he is still on oxygen support,” the source said.
Mr. Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, a government facility, in the early hours of Tuesday after he experienced high-grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels. While initial test reports found him negative for COVID-19, he tested positive on Wednesday.
He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, a private facility, on Friday evening after his condition worsened. Friday morning’s CT scan showed that the pneumonia patch in his lungs had increased. Also, his oxygen levels were low.
On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Unfortunately, it was found in his CT scan today that Satyendar Jain Ji’s lung infection and pneumonia have increased. He was feeling very tired and giddy since the morning. All treatment and shifting to another hospital will be done on doctors’ advice.”
