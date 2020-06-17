Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A member of the Chief Minister’s media team and a member of the Deputy Chief Minister’s team have also tested positive. Party sources said that other members in the team are being tested.

Mr. Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels on Tuesday. His first test for COVID-19 had come back negative on Tuesday.

He was administered a second test on Wednesday, which came back positive.

Sources at the hospital said that the Minister was “stable” but still had fever and had been put on oxygen support.

On June 14, Mr. Jain had attended a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Mr. Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also at the meeting.

Home isolation

Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency, is under home isolation. She was tested on Tuesday and her report came back positive on Wednesday.

“Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels [sic],” she tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Atishi has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible and will return to serving the people again [sic].”

Previous cases

Earlier, AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh and Rajkumar Anand from Patel Nagar had also tested positive.

Last week, Mr. Kejriwal was also tested for the virus after he complained of fever and cough. His report came back negative.