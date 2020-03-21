Coronavirus | No. of people allowed to assemble in Delhi down to 5, says Kejriwal in 1st digital press conference

New Delhi: In his first ‘digital’ press conference held in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reduced the number of people allowed to assemble in the national capital to five, down from 20.

Noting that the problems being faced by the poor due to the COVID-19 are immense, he also increased the amount of ration from the earlier 4 kg to 7.5 kg, as well as waived off the nominal rate of ₹2 per kg. “There are 72 lakh people who get ration... this will be free now,” he said.

Kejriwal was flanked by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain at about a 1 metre distance from each other.

Kejriwal said the government has also decided to double the pension benefits of widows and the economically backward to help alleviate some effect of the coronavirus epidemic. For the poor who sleep on the streets, lunch and dinner will be provided at the night shelters. “We have also decided to do away with the GST charge that those seeking to quarantine themselves at hotels need to pay,” he said.

He reiterated his appeal to senior citizens and those aged above 60 years to not step out of their homes. “I request you please suspend your morning walks; it’s just a matter of a few days. Do yoga at home and try to isolate yourself at home also,” he added.

Kejriwal said that while the government is “not affecting a lockdown at the moment but we may need to do so for the sake of the city, the country and all our citizens if we feel the need to do so”.

About the Janata Curfew on Sunday, he said the option to suspend public transport was discussed, “but realised that may affect people needing to travel for emergencies. So, half the number of public buses will be on the roads tomorrow.”

“Only you can save yourself from coronavirus, no one else. You must give up shaking hands and must wash your hands multiple times, maintain distance from others and stay at home as much as possible; this is how we can save ourselves and our families from COVID-19,” he said.

Journalists who joined the press conference through Periscope could not, however, ask questions to the Chief Minister and were trying to get them answered on the government’s WhatsApp group.