Coronavirus | Delhi govt to hold all press conferences online

The Delhi government will conduct all its press conferences online in order to protect journalists from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed one life and infected 20 others in the national capital.

“All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal was scheduled to brief the media on the threat later in the day.