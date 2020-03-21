Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi govt to hold all press conferences online

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on February 19, 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on February 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The step is being taken in order to protect journalists “who are on the forefront of our battle” against coronavirus

The Delhi government will conduct all its press conferences online in order to protect journalists from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed one life and infected 20 others in the national capital.

“All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal was scheduled to brief the media on the threat later in the day.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 4:14:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-delhi-govt-to-hold-all-press-conferences-online/article31127605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY