Coronavirus | Budget session of Delhi Assembly could be truncated, say sources

The upcoming Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, sources claimed, could be truncated, given the COVID-19 epidemic prevailing across the capital.

A decision to this effect, however, rested squarely on the Delhi government, according to Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Scheduled from March 23 to 28, the session could be shortened to a “maximum of two and a minimum of one day” instead of five, as initially scheduled, say sources privy to developments in this regard.

In addition to prohibiting social, religious and political gatherings of more than 20 individuals, the Delhi government has also directed employees engaged in “non-essential” services to work from home or go on leave.

“Gatherings of more than 20 people have been prohibited by the Delhi government; the Delhi Assembly has 70 members and needs at least one-third of that number, that is 23 MLAs, for a sitting,” said a source.

“The duration of the session may be brought down to one or two days from five; half of the total staff is currently at work, given the government’s directions to practise social distancing to contain the possible spread of COVID-19,” another source said.

When asked for comment, Mr. Goel, said, “The Assembly has made provisions for the five-day session as per schedule. Any change regarding this is the prerogative of the Delhi government.”