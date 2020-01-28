BJP bringing in ‘outsiders’ for campaigning in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in “outsiders” for campaigning in the February 8 Assembly polls.
Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 Chief Ministers from outside to defeat him.
“They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because people of Delhi did not support them so now they are bringing in outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi,” he said at Gokalpuri constituency while campaigning for AAP candidate Surendra Kumar.
“They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?” Kejriwal asked, to which the audience responded with a resounding “no”.
