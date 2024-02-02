Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips 5th summons from ED

February 02, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, February 2, 2024, for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP.

The ED on Wednesday had issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Mr. Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses over the last four months.

Mr. Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Mr.Kejriwal to arrest him.

Bid to topple govt.: AAP

The AAP also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Mr. Kejriwal arrested. The AAP will not let this happen, it said.

The Delhi Chief Minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am.

Mr. Kejriwal skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).