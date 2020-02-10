Anti-CAA march to Parliament stopped; protesters detained

Hundreds of people, who began marching from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to the Parliament to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were on Monday stopped by the Delhi Police and several protesters were detained.

The march, called by the Jamia Coordination Committee, was interrupted soon after it began, at Holy Family Hospital, barely a kilometre from the varsity.

There is a heavy deployment of security personnel in the area. The Sukhdev Vihar metro station, the closest subway station to the site of the face-off, has been shut and no exit is allowed.

Constant announcements are being made by cops to maintain peace even as protesters want to march ahead. Some protesters also climbed the barricades.

Meanwhile, JMI Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan urged students, who were among the protesters, to return and continue the peaceful protest at the usual site.

(This is a developing story. Please keep watching this space.)