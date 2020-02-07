‘Protests outside JMI to be shifted’

Protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia will be temporarily shifted, students under the banner of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Thursday said.

“Respecting the model code of conduct which prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to Gate No. 4 of JMI without occupying the roads and without disturbing the traffic movement, even though we are not a political party,” the JCC said. It added that they would ensure that voters face no difficulty. The JCC stated that the arrangement would be for Friday and Saturday. From Sunday, the protests would resume at Gate No. 7, they added.