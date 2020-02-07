JMI asks students to call off stir outside Gate No. 7

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday appealed to its students to call off protests outside Gate No. 7 of the university saying that the protest site is being used by various factions of civil society, neighbouring localities and that students are not distinguishable from the crowd.

It added that the university was responsible for the safety and security of the students within the domain of the campus and can protest the students and staff.

It requested students not to be a part of an agitating crowd on a public road endangering their safety and security.

The station house officer, Jamia Nagar, it said had also written to the university and had requested the protesters to vacate the road to avoid any untoward incident as “unverified large crowd is not desirable in the run up to the election”.