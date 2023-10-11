HamberMenu
Amanatullah Khan acquired huge cash from illegal recruitment in Delhi Waqf Board: ED

ED had on raided 13 locations in the national capital linked to the legislator and persons associated with Amanatullah Khan

October 11, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security personnel stand outside AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan residence amid ED raid in Okhla, New Delhi on October 10, 2023

Security personnel stand outside AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan residence amid ED raid in Okhla, New Delhi on October 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A day after conducting raids against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday alleged he acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in the form of cash from illegal recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested it in purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

The federal agency had on Tuesday raided 13 locations in the national capital linked to the legislator and persons associated with him.

"The searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the Board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022," the agency claimed in a statement.

It said a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of its action against the Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

Amanatullah Khan, the ED said, "acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates".

Several "incriminating" records and physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids which "indicate" Amanatullah Khan's role in money laundering, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after Mr,. Khan met him on Wednesday, alleged there was a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

