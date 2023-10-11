HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

False cases being filed against AAP leaders; campaign under way to end party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on October 10, met him at his residence.

October 11, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan addresses a press conference outside his residence after ED’s raid at Mr. Khan’s premises, in New Delhi, on October 11, 2023.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan addresses a press conference outside his residence after ED’s raid at Mr. Khan’s premises, in New Delhi, on October 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 11 alleged that there is a campaign under way to end the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

Mr. Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 10, met the Delhi Chief Minister at his residence.

ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party welcomes court's order to Enforcement Directorate on ensuring safety of Sanjay Singh

“The ED raided Mr. Khan’s premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered,” official sources said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr. Khan, the AAP chief said, "There have been 170 cases filed against our (AAP) leaders but the judgments in 140 of those cases have been in our favour. In the last few months, they have started arresting our senior leaders and Ministers. The raids being carried out are part of a campaign that is under way to end the AAP," he added.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled States and claimed that the saffron party's aim is not to end corruption but trouble the Opposition leaders.

"We have seen how those people who were called corrupt by Modiji are now part of the BJP. They have inducted corrupt people from the Opposition parties into their fold," he added. Reiterating that the AAP is a party of patriots, Mr. Kejriwal claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. "People are leaving India and moving to other countries," he alleged.

Related Topics

politics / state politics / politics (general) / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.