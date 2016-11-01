Free bus rides for women on Bhai Dooj

Transport Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday announced that all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, including AC, non-AC and cluster buses, would provide free travel for women and girls on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Tuesday.

“The decision has been taken to allow women and girls travel without any hassle throughout the day to meet their family members and celebrate Bhai Dooj. All formalities have been completed in this regard and relevant orders issued to officials concerned for implementation,” said Mr. Jain.

DTC officials said they were expecting a heavy rush of passengers on Bhai Dooj. “To cater to the rush, we will put the maximum buses on road ,” a senior DTC official said.