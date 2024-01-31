GIFT a SubscriptionGift
“Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme launched in Erode, Salem and Namakkal

January 31, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting an anganwadi centre in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting an anganwadi centre in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of “Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday inspected various development schemes implemented in the district. He also held discussions with officials.

Collectors and senior officials spend 12 hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) in one taluk on the fourth Wednesday of each month and review the government initiatives and projects, under the scheme.

The Collector reviewed various schemes being implemented at villages in Gobichettipalayam taluk, including the combined water supply scheme (CWSS) works at Sengalarai that intends to provide water connections to panchayat unions in Gobichettipalayam, Nambiyur, Perundurai and Uthukuli Panchayat union in Tiruppur district; water supply scheme at Lakkampatti town panchayat, Tangedco sub-station at Vilankombai, veterinary hospital at Lakkampatti, and micro compost yard at Gobichettipalayam municipality and electric crematorium.

In Salem, Collector R. Brindha Devi launched the scheme at Mettur taluk. She said officials will inspect various schemes and listen to the grievances of the people in all 48 revenue villages for two days. She inspected the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Mecheri. In Namakkal, Collector S. Uma inspected various schemes being implemented in Namakkal taluk.

