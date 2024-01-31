GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu lists guidelines for ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme

Collectors have been asked to prepare a calendar at the beginning of every year so that all taluks in the districts get uniformly covered throughout

January 31, 2024 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme was announced last year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to improve the delivery of various services and expedite the implementation of schemes. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government has released guidelines for the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme announced last year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to improve the delivery of various services and expedite implementation of schemes.

According to the guidelines, Collectors and senior district-level officials will spend 24 hours (9 a.m. to 9 a.m.) in one taluk on the fourth Wednesday of every month to review the functioning of various projects, inspect infrastructure and receive representations from the public.

The first such visit in all the districts will happen this Wednesday.

The officials will spend the forenoon inspecting primary health centres, ration shops, cooperative societies, schools, and government offices, among others.

They will be split into teams so that the maximum number of places in the taluk gets covered.

A review meeting will be conducted between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to discuss feedback from the visit. The one-and-half hour window from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be used for interactions with the public and receiving representations from them.

It is to be noted that a week ahead of the scheduled visit to the taluk, a team of officials from different departments will be sent to all firkas in the particular taluk to receive representations from the public.

During the visit to the taluk, Collector and other officials will spend the evening, from 6 p.m., visiting facilities run by the Social Welfare Department, bus stands and public toilets, among others.

Next morning, officials will review basic civic amenities by inspecting different villages and review the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme before returning to the headquarters.

Collectors have been asked to prepare a calendar at the beginning of every year so that all taluks in the districts get uniformly covered throughout.

They have been asked to adequately publicise the scheme to ensure that the maximum number of people use the opportunity to air their grievances.

