‘U’ turns in Coimbatore result of trial and error method: Police Commissioner

January 25, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - COIMBATORE:

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan releasing the documentary short film U Turn on Wednesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan releasing the documentary short film U Turn on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The ‘U’ turns implemented by the city police in Coimbatore on arterial roads like Avinashi Road, which has eased the traffic congestion, was a result of constant efforts based on trial error method with available resources, said Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan on Wednesday.

Mr. Balakrishnan, who released a short documentary on the model, namely ‘U Turn’ directed by Mathi Ananth, said the arrangement reduced response time of 108 ambulances on Avinashi Road from 11.4 to 7.4 minutes.

Also, pedestrian death on Avinashi Road dropped from 12 in 2022 to one in 2023, said the Commissioner at an interactive session organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Coimbatore, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, and the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore.

G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer, Highways (Road Safety), said ‘U’ turns and roundabouts were introduced in the city from the beginning of 2023 after studying the traffic pattern and making changes based on trials.

N. Mathivanan, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore, said problems in traffic identified by the police were constantly brought to the attention of the District Road Safety Committee where solutions were discussed.

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Coimbatore, said the model has significantly reduced traffic congestion and time taken by vehicles for signals in the city.

