Traffic police check feasibility of roundabout at Thadagam Road - Lawley Road junction

January 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic being regulated at the Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore.

Traffic being regulated at the Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The traffic police are checking the feasibility of introducing a roundabout at the Thadagam Road - Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore. The police have made arrangements for a temporary roundabout at the junction which came into effect from Thursday evening.

According to the police, the main objective is to reduce traffic snarls at the junction and the time taken by motorists to cross the junction. As per the new arrangement, vehicles proceeding from Cowley Brown Road to Maruthamalai should take a left turn after the Uzhavar Santhai and enter Guru Govind Singh Road. These vehicles should enter Thadagam Road via West Periasamy Road and take Lawlery Road to proceed to Maruthamalai Road.

The roundabout on trial basis was introduced after the traffic police headed by Deputy Commissioner N. Mathivanan held discussions with G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety) and officials from the State Highways Department.

