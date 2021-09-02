Coimbatore

Two minors held for child marriage

The Tiruppur District Police have on Wednesday arrested two 17-year-old boys from Palladam and Avinashi respectively on charges of marrying two minor girls.

According to the police, the Childline helpline 1098 received calls regarding the marriages recently.

In both the instances, the boy allegedly married a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her. Based on the information, the All Women Police from Palladam and Avinashi arrested both the boys and booked them under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The two were sent into Juvenile Observation Home, according to the police.


