Traffic diverted in Yercaud due to road repair work

April 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Salem

Due to road repair work on Yercaud Ghat Road, traffic has been diverted and only two-wheelers are allowed on the ghat road from Monday.

A few months ago, due to rain and landslides in the second and third hairpin bends on Salem-Yercaud Ghat Road, roads were damaged. The Highway Department acted quickly and repaired the roads temporarily using sand bags, allowing vehicle movement.

As summer holidays has begun, the number of tourists arriving in Yercaud has increased. Considering this, the district administration decided to repair the road using cement mix. On Monday, the work began at these two hairpin bends and will be completed in five days.

Due to the repair work, the police banned the entry of four-wheelers from Monday. The police displayed a board and blocked the road at Yercaud foothills with barricades. The police allowed only two-wheelers of people residing in Yercaud. Four-wheelers have been asked to use Salem-Kuppanur Ghat Road to reach Yercaud. The police urged the tourists to reach Kuppanur via Ayothiyapattinam. The repairing work will take place till April 28.