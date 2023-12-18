T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Salem

December 18, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Salem

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Salem on Monday, December 18, 2023, and later headed to the southern districts to review measures in flood-affected areas.

The Minister inaugurated the scheme, which envisages solution through government departments to public grievance petitions within 30 days, at the Salem Corporation. He gave copies of acknowledgements, to residents who registered their grievance applications on the portal. Officials immediately addressed 32 applications, and the Minister provided welfare assistance, including sewing machines, hearing aids, community certificates, income certificates, and tricycles for persons with disabilities.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that for government service to reach residents quickly and easily, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated this scheme. Under this scheme, 13 key departments that were approached by the members of the public for various services had been identified. People can their applications in connection with these 13 departments at the same place. In the first phase, this scheme is being implemented in corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats situated around the town panchayats. A total of 1,745 special camps will be conducted across the State in the first phase. Services provided by these 13 departments will be displayed at the special camps. Concerned department officials will receive petitions from the public, and people will also be able to apply online, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

About camps in Salem district, the Minister said from Monday (December 18) to January 6, 2024, for 16 days, 142 camps will be conducted under this scheme. The camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the petitions received in the camps will be addressed in 30 days.

Responding to a question on the heavy downpours in southern districts, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “I’m going to visit the rain-affected areas in three districts immediately and comment after the visit.”

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and officials from the concerned department participated.

In Namakkal district, Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the scheme and received petitions from the public in Rasipuram and in Tiruchengode. District Collector S. Uma, MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials from concerned departments participated.