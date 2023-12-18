South Tamil Nadu rain LIVE updates | IMD predicts heavy rain over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni

December 18, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Heavy rains have been observed in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu since December 17, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Several several areas in districts, including Kanyakumari, have been inundated.

Since the Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli is in spate, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed authorities to release surplus water into the Kannadian channel, marking a dry run under a river-linking project in southern Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin deputed Ministers to rain-hit districts to oversee and carry out relief work.

A Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid tropospheric levels. On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Some regions recorded very heavy rainfall. Since Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places of southern Tamil Nadu.