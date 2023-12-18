GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

South Tamil Nadu rain LIVE updates | IMD predicts heavy rain over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni

A flood warning has been issued in 5 districts, including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, downstream Vaigai Dam as its water level touched 66.01 feet (maximum reservoir level of 71 ft) at 8 a.m. The dam has been receiving an inflow of 17,197 cusecs

December 18, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Water inundation reported at Thoothukudi district of Southern Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.

Water inundation reported at Thoothukudi district of Southern Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: Rajesh

Heavy rains have been observed in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu since December 17, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Several several areas in districts, including Kanyakumari, have been inundated.

Since the Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli is in spate, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed authorities to release surplus water into the Kannadian channel, marking a dry run under a river-linking project in southern Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin deputed Ministers to rain-hit districts to oversee and carry out relief work.

A Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid tropospheric levels. On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Some regions recorded very heavy rainfall. Since Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places of southern Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)Follow here for all Live updates:
  • December 18, 2023 09:13
    Colleges in Virudhunagar affiliated to Anna University postpones exams

    Anna University examinations scheduled for Monday (today) for affiliated colleges postponed in Virudhunagar district due to rain. The revised schedule will be informed later said COE(I/C). 

