Sweet-maker claims ‘mysurpa cure’ for COVID-19

Even as efforts are on worldwide for a potential vaccine for COVID-19, a sweet-maker in Coimbatore has claimed that the mysurpa he makes with special ingredients can cure patients of the disease and boost immunity in others.
The person, who runs a shop named “Mr. Mysoorpa”, even has a dosage chart for the special sweet named “photon speed corona cure mysurpa”. As per the chart, each bite of the sweet “should be chewed 13 times with lips closed”.
It prescribes a three-day dose for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 and a daily dose for others to boost immunity.
The chart said the mysurpa would taste bitter on the first day of intake.
The sweetness would increase as the immunity of the person improved, it claimed.
K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in Coimbatore, said he would inspect the sweet shop on Wednesday. “Appropriate action will be taken after the inspection,” he said.
