Coimbatore

Seva Bharati distributes 10,000 food packets a day

Seva Bharati, a non-governmental organisation affiliated to the RSS, said on Friday that it distributed over 10,000 food packets in a day across the city.

According to R. Ramanathan, State president of Seva Bharati, more than 100 volunteers are involved in preparing the food and distributing the packets to those in need including migrant workers. “The RSS workers have collected details of people who are in need of food in the city,” he said. Volunteers distribute the packets from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

All the volunteers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves along with frequent usage of hand sanitisers while distributing as well as preparing the food at the kitchen in R.S. Puram. Seva Bharati also distributes milk and beverages to patients and hospital staff at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the morning, according to Mr. Ramanathan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 7:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/seva-bharati-distributes-10000-food-packets-a-day/article31258149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY