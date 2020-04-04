Seva Bharati distributes 10,000 food packets a day

Seva Bharati, a non-governmental organisation affiliated to the RSS, said on Friday that it distributed over 10,000 food packets in a day across the city.

According to R. Ramanathan, State president of Seva Bharati, more than 100 volunteers are involved in preparing the food and distributing the packets to those in need including migrant workers. “The RSS workers have collected details of people who are in need of food in the city,” he said. Volunteers distribute the packets from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

All the volunteers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves along with frequent usage of hand sanitisers while distributing as well as preparing the food at the kitchen in R.S. Puram. Seva Bharati also distributes milk and beverages to patients and hospital staff at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the morning, according to Mr. Ramanathan.