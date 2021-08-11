Coimbatore

RT-PCR report, e-pass made mandatory for those visiting Nilgiris from Kerala, Karnataka

Swab sample being collected from a person at Kakanallah checkpost on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.   | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Nilgiris district administration has reiterated that travellers to the district from Kerala and Karnataka will have to carry a valid e-pass and a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the date of arrival to the district.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the restrictions were being enforced due to the spread of the Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. People trying to enter the Nilgiris without a negative RT-PCR certificate or vaccination certificate will be turned away at the border, the district administration said.

People trying to enter the Nilgiris without a mask will also be turned away at the border and face the prospect of paying fine, the district administration said.

“All tourist places in the Nilgiris remain closed, so people are requested to not undertake unnecessary travel to the Nilgiris,” the district administration stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The district administration urged all travellers to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and to wear masks at all times and to follow personal distancing norms while travelling.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 12:12:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/rt-pcr-report-e-pass-made-mandatory-for-those-visiting-nilgiris-from-kerala-karnataka/article35846263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY