3 kg of gold jewellery, 20 kg of silver articles stolen from a showroom in Tiruppur

3 kg of gold jewellery, 20 kg of silver articles stolen from a showroom in Tiruppur

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Balharshah railway station in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, has detained four men suspected to have stolen more than 3 kg of gold ornaments, over 20 kg of silver articles and around ₹5 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Tiruppur a few days ago.

The RPF team, according to the police, detained four men who carried 3.30 kg of gold jewellery estimated at ₹1.76 crore, 27.97 kg of silver ornaments and silver articles at Balharshah station on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Mahtab Alam, 37; J. Badrul, 20; Mohammad Subhan, 30; and Dilakas, 20; all hailing from Bihar.

Based on the information received from the RPF, a special team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tiruppur north zone) left for Maharashtra, said a police officer. The officer said the suspects would be brought to Tiruppur after completing all the required formalities.

According to the Tiruppur north police, thieves took away gold and silver ornaments, silver articles and cash from J.K. Jewellery in Tiruppur on the night of March 3. Although the actual quantity of stolen gold and silver were disputed, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ballarpur RPF received information on Saturday morning that four youths were carrying gold and silver jewellery on Bagmati Express (12578) which plies between Mysore Junction and Darbhanga Junction via Chennai.

The RPF team found that the four men were carrying gold ornaments, silver ornaments and silver articles approximately worth around ₹2.10 crore. The police suspect that the four men left Tamil Nadu in the Bihar-bound train late on March 4.