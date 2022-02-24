Miscreants attack man during burglary attempt in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Police are on the lookout for miscreants who allegedly attacked a man during a burglary attempt near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, three persons targeted a secluded residence in Kundadam and entered its premises around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday. They disconnected the power supply and attacked Sivakumar (33) with a sickle. They allegedly proceeded to threaten Sivakumar’s mother Janaki (63) to give jewellery and cash to them.

The woman locked herself inside a room and made a phone call to her daughter, the police said. Seeing this, the three men fled the spot. The Kundadam police accessed the CCTV footage, which showed the trio entering the residence and they were wearing masks. Sivakumar was admitted at a private hospital in Coimbatore, the police said.

The Kundadam police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the accused.