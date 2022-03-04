Special teams formed to investigate burglary at jewellery shop in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday formed four special teams to investigate the stealing of ornaments and cash from a jewellery shop in the city.

According to the police, the jewellery-cum-pawn broker shop is located on Union Mill Road and its owner Jayakumar (49) was living nearby. On Friday morning, he alerted the police alleging that gold jewellery weighing around three kg and cash worth ₹ 25 lakh was missing from the shop.

However, the exact amount of the missing jewellery and cash is yet to be ascertained, according to the police. The Tiruppur North police conducted inquiries. City Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu visited the spot.

The police said that the burglars could have entered the jewellery shop through the back door in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Based on Mr. Jayakumar’s complaint, the Tiruppur North police registered a case under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused.