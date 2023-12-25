Only protection wall of LBP canal in Erode will be concrete-lined, not canal bed: T.N. Minister

December 25, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - ERODE

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Monday, December 25, 2023, said there was no proposal for bed-lining of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and added that only the protection wall of the canal would be concrete-lined.

The Minister, along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran, and Water Resources Department officials held talks at the Collectorate with farmers associations who oppose the extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal project.

Addressing the media, Mr. Muthusamy said problems over the canal project have prevailed for a long time as opinions differ among farmers and added that the right decision needed to be taken now. While one section of farmers oppose concrete-lining of the bed and concrete-lining of the protection wall, others want it to be done.

“We are holding discussions with farmers so that the project is implemented without affecting the ayacut farmers,” the Minister said and added, “The government’s responsibility is that water should not go wasted and should reach tail-end farmers,”. He said that the WRD will complete work in old ayacut areas as this was agreed upon by both sections of farmers.

About the meeting with farmers, the Minister said the associations were asked to submit a list within 10 days listing the damaged spots in the canal and areas where more water from the canal could affect crops. The list would be shared with farmers who support the project so that discussions are held, and the problems get resolved, the Minister added.

To a question that industries at the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai are complaining that action is being taken against industries without inspections, Mr. Muthusamy said Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials inspect the industries and after confirming violations, a report is submitted to the Collector for necessary action. “The government is not attempting to close industries. We need to protect farmers and the ground water,” he said and added that a common effluent treatment plant would soon be established at the Centre’s premises.