GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water to be released in Lower Bhavani Project canal on January 7: Muthusamy

December 25, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara holding talks with farmers associations over concrete-lining of LBP canal at Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara holding talks with farmers associations over concrete-lining of LBP canal at Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said water would be released in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from January 7, 2024 to May 1, 2024 to irrigate 1.03 lakh acre in three districts.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Monday, he said based on the request from farmers for releasing water in the canal, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had submitted a report to the District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara who along with his recommendations forwarded the report to the State government. “The government had decided to release water for 115 days to benefit 1,03,500 acre in the districts of Erode, Karur and Tiruppur,” he said.

To a question that a section of farmers continue to oppose the concrete-lining of the canal, the Minister said talks are being held with farmers association for an amicable solution.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.