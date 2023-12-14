GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers in Erode submit petition Collectorate against concrete-lining of LBP canal

December 14, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers protest against concrete-lining of the Lower Bhavani Project canal in Erode on Thursday.

Farmers protest against concrete-lining of the Lower Bhavani Project canal in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Stating that concrete-lining the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal would affect farming, drinking water supply and the environment, farmers in large numbers came out in protest against the project on Thursday and submitted a petition at the collectorate urging the State government to cancel the project.

The Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, paves way for extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal project at ₹709.60 crore. The project evoked mixed responses with a section of farmers supporting the project and others against it. Cases were filed in the Madras High Court directing the government to implement the order.

Over 2,000 farmers under the banner “Lower Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam” took out a march to the Collectorate with empty pots and placards and submitted a petition to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara. They said LBP canal was a rainwater harvesting system and both Bhavanisagar dam and the canal were made of earthen material. Water discharged in the canal for irrigation does not enter the sea and seepage helps in recharging the ground water. The LBP canal is a contour canal and water released in the canal moves very slowly. Even if the canal was concrete-lined, the quantum of discharge would not increase, nor would water reach the tail-end quickly, the farmers said.

Referring to the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) and Mullaperiyar Vaigai scheme, the protestors said, “the scheme was proposed in 2011 and was dropped by the State government due to opposition from farmers, but was taken up now.” The farmers urged the government to cancel the order.

Later, G.K. Nagaraj, BJP farmers’ wing president, Ravi, convenor of the movement, C. Nallasamy, president of Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Sangam, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, State president of Hindu Munnani and representatives of farmers’ associations submitted a petition to the Collector.

