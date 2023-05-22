HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Concrete-lining of LBP canal will affect groundwater recharge, say farmers

May 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers opposing the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday.

Farmers opposing the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal at the Collectorate in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Stating that concrete-lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal would affect recharge of groundwater, leading to shortage of water for irrigation and drinking purposes, a section of farmers opposing the modernisation of the canal submitted petitions to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara here on Monday.

The farmers said the State government issued a Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal. “But if the project is implemented as per the order, seepage will be arrested affecting the entire ayacut areas,” they said. About 35,000 acres benefitted from the seepage during the crop season that would be affected completely. It would also lead to acute shortage of drinking water, the farmers said.

Coconut and betel nut trees were grown in ayacut areas that received water mainly through seepage. “If the canal is concrete-lined, all the trees will be affected,” the farmers added. They urge the government to change the works in the G.O. and carry out only renovation works in the old cross masonry structures and sluices. The farmers numbering over 1,200 submitted individual petitions to the district administration.

Meanwhile, urging the government to cancel the project, shopkeepers in a few villages in Arachalur downed their shutters for the day. The strike was called by the farmers opposing the project. Many shops in Arachalur, Pichandampalayam, Karukkampalayam and Vaikalmedu were closed while policemen were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.