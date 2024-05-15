More than 15,000 college students in Coimbatore district get financial support from T.N. government

Over 15,000 college students in Coimbatore district receive financial support under the Tamil Nadu government’s Pudhumai Pen scheme, according to a press release from the district administration.

Listing out the major schemes implemented by the State government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the last three years, the press release said students who did their schooling from Class VI to XII at government schools and joined colleges get ₹1,000 a month as financial support under the scheme. Of the 2.73 lakh students who are benefitting from it in the State, 15,741 are from Coimbatore district.

Under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme, 4.61 lakh women in the district receive ₹1,000 a month. Further, 29.76 crore women, transgender, and people with disabilities have benefitted from the zero ticket bus travel scheme.

As many as 65,556 students studying in Classes one to five in government schools in Coimbatore district have benefitted from the breakfast scheme and 28.63 lakh people have undergone diagnosis and 8.73 lakh of them benefitted through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. The Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme has enabled treatment worth ₹8.89 crores for 9,071 people.

The Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme is another major programme of the government and 55 people have received ₹6.79 crores as subsidy under it in the district, the release added.