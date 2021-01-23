Man held for sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central, on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually and impregnating her.
The police said that an employee of a shop near Ukkadam was arrested for the sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.
According to the police, the man got acquainted with the girl, who worked in a nearby shop.
The complaint lodged by the girl said that the man sexually assaulted her by promising to marry her.
The girl became pregnant and she allegedly insisted that he marry her.
According to the police, the man allegedly urged the girl to abort pregnancy as a condition for marriage. He, however, refused to marry her after the termination of pregnancy, said her complaint.
The girl later disclosed the ordeals to her parents after which a complaint was lodged with the Kuniyamuthur police.
The complaint was transferred to the AWPS, Central. The man was arrested and remanded in judicial custody late on Friday.
