Lok Sabha Polls | Youth arrested in Salem for carrying snake to election campaign

April 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth who brought a snake to an election campaign was arrested on Tuesday.

On Sunday, T.M. Selvaganapathi, DMK candidate for Salem Lok Sabha Constituency was campaigning at Kottagoundampatti when B. Aravindkumar (26), a resident of Karuppur, was seen in the area carrying a snake on his shoulders. While police and DMK cadres asked the youth to move away from the spot, some people recorded this on their phones and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral on social media, and the forest department began a search. Aravindkumar was arrested on Monday at midnight, produced before the court and remanded to prison.

Salem / General Elections 2024

