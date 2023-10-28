HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard suspected to have killed goat in village in Erode district, residents apprehensive

Forest Department officials said the leopard is suspected to be moving between several villages and attacking cattle; camera traps and cages have so far failed to capture the animal

October 28, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard reportedly killed a goat in Kongampalayam village, Perundurai taluk, Erode district on the night of Friday, October 27, 2023, causing panic among village residents.

The village is located near the Arasanampalayam hillock. A farm owner Gopal, on Saturday morning, found his goat dead, with injuries on its body. Forest Department staff in Erode were informed, and they inspected the area.

Only a month ago, four goats in the same farmland were killed by a leopard, after which camera traps and two cages were placed in the village. However, the leopard is yet to be caught.

Sources in the Forest Department said a leopard that continues to kill cattle in Uthiyur in Kangeyam, Tiruppur district could have been involved in killing cattle at Kongampalayam too. The same leopard is suspected to be involved in cattle kills in Arachalur also.

Officials said the leopard is using quarries, boulders, rocky terrain and forest areas as its hideout and have asked people to remain cautious.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.