Theft at Jos Alukkas showroom: Police arrest mother-in-law of burglar, recover over 1 kg of stolen gold jewellery

December 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom on 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore.

The Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom on 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: file photo

The police on Monday arrested the mother-in-law of the burglar who decamped with 4.6 kg of gold jewellery from Jos Alukkas showroom in Coimbatore in the early hours of November 28.

The arrested was Yogarani (48), a resident of the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Thumbalahalli in Dharmapuri district. The police are planning to produce her before a court on Tuesday for remand.

The police recovered a little over 1 kg of the stolen ornaments that Yogarani hid at multiple locations in Dharmapuri before fleeing to Velankanni, from where she was arrested.

It is learnt that M. Vijay (25) of Devareddiyur in Dharmapuri district, who burgled the jewellery showroom on 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore, handed over the stolen gold jewellery to his wife V. Narmatha (23), and Yogarani.

The police arrested Narmatha on November 30 and recovered 3 kg of the stolen gold jewellery from her. Meanwhile, Yogarani, who hid over 1 kg of the stolen property by burying them at multiple locations. The police recovered them after the woman showed the locations following her arrest.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who had been hiding in a house near Anamalai in Coimbatore rural, escaped when the police reached the spot. He is believed to have been carrying the remaining portion of the stolen gold jewellery. The police have intensified the search for him.

