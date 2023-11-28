HamberMenu
Burglary in Coimbatore: Over 150 sovereigns of gold stolen from Jos Alukkas showroom

Five special teams have been formed

November 28, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel at Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom at 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore where a burglary took place on the intervening nights of Monday, November 27, 2023 and Tuesday, November 28.

Police personnel at Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom at 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore where a burglary took place on the intervening nights of Monday, November 27, 2023 and Tuesday, November 28. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

More than 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments were burgled from Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom in Coimbatore in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The police have formed five special teams to investigate the burglary.

The police analysed visuals from surveillance cameras inside the jewellery showroom, which is located on the busy 100 Feet Road in the city.

Visuals from a camera showed a man wearing mask and gloves moving through one floor of the jewellery with a bag at 2.29 a.m. The police suspect that a single person was involved in the burglary.

It is suspected that the burglar gained entry into the jewellery showroom through an air duct on the side wall.

Forensic team of the police examined the scene of crime for fingerprints and other evidences. Tracker Vilma of the dog squad was also brought to the location.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told media persons that ornaments ranging from 150 to 200 sovereigns could have been stolen.

The jewellery staff were further auditing the stock at the showroom.

